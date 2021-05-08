‘Remdesivir Injection Monitoring Centre’ establishes to stop black marketing: Balbir Sidhu

Chandigarh: On the directives of Punjab Health Minister Mr. Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Food & Drug Administration has established the ‘Remdesivir Injection Monitoring Centre’ at the Head Office to stop black marketing.



The Health Minister said that Captain Amrinder Singh led Punjab Government has constantly ensured the supply, availability and distribution of injections in the Government and Private hospitals across the State and he urged the people not to get panic to buy Remdesivir Injection at high prices as the Health department have the sufficient stock in its warehouses.



Expressing grave concern over the black marketing and hoarding of COVID related drugs, the Health Minister Mr. Sidhu said that he directed the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Punjab to take stringent action against the Wholesalers, Distributors and Retailers if anyone found doing such activities.



The Minister said that Punjab Government has made mandatory to mention the name of patient and IPD number on the vial so that the FDA’s teams can easily verify empty vial to which patient it has been administered before destroying by the Covid Care Centre.



Mr. Sidhu said that Punjab Government has committed to ensure the supply of quality drugs in Punjab and to achieve this aim, 60 Drug Control Officers have been deputed to keep vigilant eye on the supply of medicines.



Mr. Sidhu said that he instructed the FDA to monitor the prices and stocks of the Covid related/management drugs across the State and act promptly against the seller who violates the guidelines. He said that instructions regarding supply as well sale of Remdesivir have been issued to all concerned authorities as the COVID-19 pandemic is again at its peak and number of active cases are increasing day by day.



The Minister said that all the Carrying & Forwarding agents, Depot Incharges, Wholesalers and Distributors to maintain the regular supply of Remdesivir Injections in Punjab. He said that currently, this injection required to be sold for use only to the hospitals/institutions and patients under the prescription of medical specialists only to ensure the proper use of the drugs as recommended.



Accordingly, all the dealers/stockiest shall be directed to maintain the proper stocks of the formulations and keep a stringent control over the distribution of the same, he added.



Giving details of stock of medicines, he divulged that the Govt. of India allocated 50,000 injections for distribution in Punjab from 21 April 2021 to 9 May 2021 while the State Government has received 41,056 injections. He said that 20,450 injections have been distributed to the Govt. COVID care centers and Govt. Medical Colleges and 20,606 injections ditributed to the private Covid Care Centres.



He said that as per intimation letter of GoI, Punjab will be received 35,000 Remdesivir injections from 9 May 2021 to 16 May 2021. He said that at present, the health department has 4913 Remdesivir inj., 60,000 Dexamethasone 4 MG inj., and 25 lacs Tablet Paracetamol etc. in stock after distribution to Govt. and Private Hospitals.



He appeal to the people not to get panic as the State Government is doing all efforts to fulfill the demand of all such medicines in hospitals.





