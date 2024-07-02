Remarkable Growth in Coal Production in June 24 Compared to Last Year

India’s coal production for June 2024 reached 84.63 MT (Provisional), with a growth rate of 14.49% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, which was 73.92 MT. During June 2024, Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved coal production of 63.10 MT (Provisional), marking a growth of 8.87% compared to the same period last year when it was 57.96 MT. Additionally, coal production by captive/others in June 2024 stood at 16.03 MT (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 55.49% from the previous year, which was 10.31 MT.

India’s coal dispatches for June 2024 reached 85.76 MT(Provisional) up by 10.15% compared to the same period last year when it was recorded at 77.86 MT. During June 2024, CIL dispatched 64.10 MT (Provisional) of coal, with a growth of 5.41% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when it was 60.81 MT. Additionally, coal dispatch by captive/others in June was recorded at 16.26 MT (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 43.84% from the previous year, which was 11.30 MT.

Additionally, as on 30th June, 2024, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a notable surge, reaching 95.02 MT (Provisional). This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 41.68 % underscoring the robust performance and efficiency of the coal sector. Concurrently, the coal stock at Thermal Power Plants (TPP) marked a notable increase to 46.70 MT (Provisional) on the same date, with an annual growth rate of 30.15%.

In alignment with the Prime Minister vision of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat”, relentless efforts and strategic initiatives are undertaken by the Ministry of Coal to propel its journey towards sustainable development and self-reliance in the energy domain.