Relief to Cyclone “DANA” Affected Families in Bhadrak district by the TPNODL

Balasore 7th November 2024: On 5th November, CSR team at TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) organized a relief distribution programme for families impacted by Cyclone “DANA” in Ramachandrapur Village, located in the Bonth Block of Bhadrak District. This initiative, funded by contributions from employees and Company’s CSR fund, it directly benefited over 60 families, providing essential resources to address their immediate needs in the aftermath of the cyclone.

The distributed relief items included essential goods such as Dal, Mustard oil, Wheat flour, Sattu, Salt, Biscuits and Tarpaulin, which are crucial for sustaining affected families during this challenging period.

This relief effort underscores TPNODL’s ongoing commitment to community welfare, particularly in times of crisis, and reflects the organization’s dedication to supporting those in need. Through initiatives like this, TPNODL reinforces its pledge to stand by the communities it serves.

The event was honoured by the presence of several dignitaries, including the Local Sarpanch, Block Development Officer (BDO), and senior leadership team from TPNODL. The BDO acknowledged TPNODL’s quick restoration of electricity services in the affected areas and expressed appreciation for the timely relief initiative to support the cyclone-impacted families.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Dwijadas Basak, CEO told that, “TATA Group is always known for extending support to communities during the time of need. So, we are extending support to the cyclone affected families as per our company’s social value system. We are happy to see our small contributions making a difference in the lives of those affected.”