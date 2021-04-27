Relief from heat waves, onshore winds from Bay of Bengal to drop day temperature

Bhubaneswar: In a major relief, The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the coastal regions of state may witness a slight downfall in temperature due to the upcoming on-shore winds from the Bay of Bengal.



According to IMD prediction, ”The sea level in Odisha is likely to be more active from today, with the effect of daytime temperatures dropping to 2 degrees off the coast, with warmer atmospheric temperatures rising above the surface of the water vapour-filled sea air.”



Besides, in the last 24 hrs highest maximum temperature of 43.0 degree C has been registered in Boudh district , followed with lowest in Phulbani 18.5 degree C. While, Bhubaneswar & Cuttack registered 42.5 degree C and 40.2 degree C respectively, said by IMD bulletin.

