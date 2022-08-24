Relief amount will be provided after survey of the damage caused to the flood affected: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that after the situation of heavy rains and floods in the past days, relief would be provided to those people in whose fields, houses water entered, crops got ruined and kutcha houses and goods were damaged. CM Shri Chouhan was addressing the villagers at the Flood Disaster Centre at Kurwai in Vidisha district today after reaching Bina Refinery Helipad.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the damage survey would be conducted immediately after the flood water recedes. CM Shri Chouhan told the flood affected that those people whose houses have collapsed, they would also be given funds for construction of houses. Those people whose household items have been washed away and there has been loss of food grains, they will also be given full help. The CM asked the villagers not to worry and all possible help would be provided to the flood victims by getting them out of trouble. After the flood water recedes, the survey will be conducted with complete transparency. The list of survey will be displayed publicly. If anyone has any objection, he will also be heard. CM Shri Chouhan said that there should be no disagreement or discrimination in the disaster. Everyone should face the difficult situation together. CM Shri Chouhan also expressed his gratitude for the cooperation of Yuva Morcha, social organisations and public representatives.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the people of Kurwai that you should stay here confidently. Your Chief Minister is standing with you. All possible help will be given to you. He directed that all necessary arrangements should be ensured in the flood relief centre and food, tea-snacks, drinking water should all be provided to the affected. He said that after this, even when you reach your home, ration will be provided to you.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan took stock of Ward No. 3, Patel Dhaba, Electricity Office and other places in Kurwai and comforted the flood victims living there and gave necessary instructions to the officials. After Kurwai, the CM reached Bina Refinery Helipad, from where he left for Bhopal. During this, MP Shri Raj Bahadur Singh, MLAs Sarvshri Mahesh Rai and Hari Singh Sapre, former MLA Shri Veer Singh Pawar, Sagar Divisional Commissioner Shri Mukesh Shukla, IG Shri Anurag, Collector Shri Deepak Arya, Superintendent of Police Shri Tarun Nayak, public representatives and officials were present.