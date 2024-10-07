Reliance Retail’s Tira exclusively launches Augustinus Bader in India

Mumbai : Tira, the omnichannel beauty platform of Reliance Retail launches globally acclaimed luxury skincare and haircare brand, Augustinus Bader in India. Available exclusively on Tira, Augustinus Bader is renowned for its scientifically advanced, multi-award-winning formulas, offering premium, efficacious products backed by over 30 years of groundbreaking research and the highest calibre of applied science in the industry.

Founded by world-renowned stem cell and biomedical scientist, Professor Augustinus Bader, the brand has earned a global cult following since its launch in 2018 in its iconic blue bottle, adored by celebrities, beauty experts, and skincare enthusiasts. With its proprietary TFC8® (Trigger Factor Complex) technology, Augustinus Bader’s game-changing formulas power the products that are designed to support the human body’s innate capacity to renew and rejuvenate, delivering visibly unprecedented results.

With the inclusion of Augustinus Bader in its bouquet of premium offerings, Tira reaffirms its commitment to catering to the evolving Indian beauty market of beauty enthusiasts eager for cutting-edge skincare solutions.

Speaking on the exclusive India launch of Augustinus Bader, Bhakti Modi, Co-Founder of Tira, said, “At Tira, we aim to bring the best of global and homegrown brands to the Indian consumer. The introduction of Augustinus Bader in India is yet another step in our endeavor to offer luxury, high-performance skincare that resonates with India’s growing community of beauty connoisseurs.”

While expressing his excitement on the launch, Charles Rosier, Co-Founder and CEO of Augustinus Bader, said, “We are incredibly happy to introduce Augustinus Bader, our scientifically backed skincare line that redefines luxury and efficacy to India. Tira, with its understanding of Indian beauty market, was a perfect choice for our foray into India. I believe, this exclusive partnership with Tira marks a significant milestone for us, as we expand our footprint into one of the world’s most dynamic beauty markets.”

Augustinus Bader’s hero products, The Cream and The Rich Cream, are lauded for their unparalleled rejuvenating properties. Both formulas provide deep hydration and nourishment while promoting long-term skin health and are known for their lightweight textures and impressive ability to enhance skin tone, texture, and overall radiance.

The Augustinus Bader collection is available exclusively on Tira – online and in select Tira stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore thus providing Indian customers the coveted range of skincare products that have elevated the beauty routines of icons such as Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, and Priyanka Chopra among others. Customers can expect a luxurious shopping experience, complemented by expert guidance on product selection tailored to individual skincare needs.

Explore the transformative power of Augustinus Bader and elevate your skincare. routine to new heights with an extensive range of creams, serums, oil for face, body and hair on https://www.tirabeauty.com/