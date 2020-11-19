Reliance Retail Ventures Limited completed fund raise of ₹ 47,265 CRORE for 10.09% stake in the company

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (“Reliance Industries”) and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (“RRVL”) have completed the current phase of partner induction and fund raise exercise for RRVL.

RRVL has received cumulative subscription amount of ₹ 47,265 crore from the following financial partners and allotted 69,27,81,234 equity shares to them. The respective equity stake in RRVL, on a fully diluted basis, is also provided in the following table:

S No Investor Name Investment Date Investment Amount

(₹ crore) % Stake

(on fully diluted basis) 1 Silver Lake Partners 25-Sep-20 7,500.00 1.60% 2 Silver Lake Partners – Co-Investors 9-Oct-20 1,875.00 0.40% 3 KKR 14-Oct-20 5,550.00 1.19% 4 Mubadala 15-Oct-20 6,247.50 1.33% 5 ADIA 15-Oct-20 5,512.50 1.18% 6 GIC 16-Oct-20 5,512.50 1.18% 7 TPG 19-Oct-20 1,837.50 0.39% 8 General Atlantic 21-Oct-20 3,675.00 0.78% 9 PIF 9-Nov-20 9,555.00 2.04% Total 47,265.00 10.09%

Ms Isha Mukesh Ambani, Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “We are proud to have such strong and reputed partners in RRVL. We feel honoured by the phenomenal interest shown by investors in our business and look forward to working with our partners to benefit from their experience and global connectivity. With our focus on New Commerce, we are committed to playing a transformational role in the Indian retail sector by empowering millions of merchants and micro, small and medium enterprises.”

Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to RRVL and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsels. BofA Securities, acting as additional financial advisor, advised on the process as well as transaction structuring.

Related

comments