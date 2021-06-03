Reliance Jio deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum across Odisha to enhance subscriber experience

Bhubaneswar : Reliance Jio, the No. 1 digital service provider in Odisha, has successfully completed deployment of the additional 20 MHz spectrum acquired in the recent spectrum auctions, across Odisha, further enhancing subscriber experience in the state.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (“RJIL”) in March announced that it had successfully acquired the right to use spectrum in all 22 circles across India in the recently concluded spectrum auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. The company had acquired additional spectrums in 800, 1800MHz and 2300MHz bands respectively. In Odisha, Jio has acquired additional 20 MHz spectrum including 5 MHz of 800MHz band; 5 MHz of 1800MHz band; and 10 MHz of 2300 MHz band in the recent spectrum auction.

Jio has gone ahead with deployment of all the three spectrums across nearly 10000+ network sites spread across the state. With this, the total bandwidth available with Jio for usage in Odisha will be 60 MHz including 10 MHz each in the 800 MHz & 1800 MHz, and 40MHzin 2300 MHz band. Spectrum augmentation of this magnitude will certainly help enhance the network and user experience manifold for the entire JIO subscriber base in Odisha.

Considering the ongoing pandemic situation, curtailed movements, & lockdown, this is a timely addition, which will help students to attend online classes and professionals working from home, to seamlessly carry out their activities while being safe at home. The enhanced connectivity, speed & experience will certainly be of great help to health sector & frontline workers who are relentlessly trying to contain this pandemic.

It is worth mentioning here that Jio is the market leader and No. 1 digital service provider in Odisha with over1.4croremobile subscribers in the state. Along with having over 41% of mobile subscribers in Odisha, Jio also leads with over 50% market share in gross revenue in the state. With increasing demand for more 4G towers, Jio Odisha is further expanding its 4G network in 2021, connecting several hitherto unconnected regions. Currently, Jio has over 10000 true 4G network sites in the state, the largest 4G footprint. Jio continues to be the most preferred digital service provider in the state adding more and more subscribers across every district in the state, month after month.

Reliance Jio acquired a total of 488.35MHzspectrum in 800MHz, 1800MHz and 2300MHzbands for 22 circles in the recent spectrum auction at a cost of Rs.57,123 crores for a period of 20 years. With this, Jio has increased its footprint significantly by 55% to a total of 1717 MHz in the country. Jio currently has over 426 million subscribers and with the enhanced spectrum footprint, RJIL will have a further robust network capacity to service its new as well as existing users. This enhancement will also help in adding the next 300 million users that will move to digital services and towards transition to 5G services too.