Reliance Jewels relaunching their flagship showroom at Janpath, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Reliance Jewels is India’s leading and fastest growing jewellery brand with a network of 300+ Stores in both Flagship showrooms and Shop-in-shop formats across 150+ cities. Reliance Jewels takes pride in its presence in the state of Odhisa where they have always received abundance of love and trust from their patrons. The brand currently has 15 stores in Odhisa, which includes 11 Flagship showrooms and 4 shop-in-shop stores located inside Trends stores and many more new stores planned in the pipeline.

Today Reliance jewels is relaunching their flagship showroom at Janpath, Bhubaneswar on 1st October 2022. This is one of their top performing oldest showrooms till date. Mr. Sunil Nayak, CEO Reliance Jewels and Elina Samantray a renowned Indian Actress will be present at the relaunch of their flagship showroom along with.Elina Samantray is an Indian actress who works in Odia films. She made her career debut with the film Ishq Tu Hi Tu. She was the winner of the first season of the reality television show Kie Heba Mo Heroine, which was broadcast on Tarang TV. She also works in Bengal film industry.

This premium flagship showroom with a mesmerising new interior and a completely dazzling new look is all set to elevate the new jewellery shopping experience in Janpath, Bhubaneswar.The new revamped showroom will treat its patrons with new designs that spell grandeur and will also showcase exclusive Gold & Diamond collection. The Customers can avail upto 25% off on Gold Jewellery making & Diamond Jewellery Invoice.T&C Apply.

It’s that time of the year when diyas meet dazzle and dazzle meets delight, to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Reliance Jewels will be giving Free Gold Coins for first 100 customers & Free Sliver Coins for first 500 customers in their new revamped showroom in Janpath, Bhubaneswar.

Reliance Jewelsis known for its many collections inspired by the various art and culture, traditions and beliefs that personify India’s rich and diverse heritage.Two years back they launched “Utkala”, a magnificent jewellery collection inspired by the art, crafts, architecture & heritage of Odisha that was well received and loved by patrons across the country. From then there was“Kaasyam” inspired by Banaras and “Rannkaar” inspired by Kutch. Reliance Jewels continues to bring forth the rich and diverse heritage of India through its jewellery designs.

To make this Diwali & Relaunch grander, Reliance Jewels brings to their customers the new Mahalaya Collection.The name Mahalaya is a culmination of Greatness and Beauty, ‘MAHA’ meaning Great and ‘AALYA’ meaning beauty that is found in almost every aspect of life in Maharashtra. An exquisite handcrafted collection of Gold & Diamond Jewellery designed taking inspiration from the lustrous weaves of Paithani silk saree to fascinating visuals of Warli tribal paintings, from scenic beauty of hills and valleys to the grandeur of Gads and Wadas and Royal Regalia, jewellery worn by the royals. Customers get to choose magnificent designs in Gold and Diamond from a variety of intricately designed and artistically crafted jewellery pieces that encapsulate these inspirations. While their designers draw inspirations from different regions, the final Jewellery collection is designed to suit each and every Indian woman.

Watch the grace and glory of Maharashtra come alive through Reliance Jewels’ Mahalaya collection in this beautiful film https://youtu.be/ckUZtx6Hpgk

Sharing his thoughts on the relaunch of the showroom, Sunil Nayak, CEO Reliance Jewels said, “We are extremely happy to be relaunching our flagship showroom, in Janpath, Bhubaneswar. I would like to invite everyone from the beautiful city, Bhubaneswar to come be a part of the Reliance Jewels family & experience the exclusive showcase of jewellery we have curated specially for all of you. Jewellery is a creative expression of ones individuality and style. We at Reliance Jewels have a wide array of jewellery collections to cater to the unique needs of our customers from formal, contemporary, traditional to everyday wear across price range and styles with the promise of qualityassurance and purity of a national jewellery brand.

Here at Reliance Jewels we take immense pride in taking inspirations from our rich heritage, arts and crafts and launching exemplary collections for the last 3 years that was well received by all our customers. We are excited to continue this journey with our 6th collection this festive season. Our team of in-house designers and experts explores & celebrates our diverse inheritance through extensive research for months to finalise the inspirations for the collection and then design & craft the finest & exclusive designer Jewellery for our esteemed patrons every season. For the upcoming auspicious festive season that brings us prosperity and happiness in our lives, we are excited to offer “Mahalaya”, our elegantly created ornate collection inspired by the rich culture and diverse heritage of Maharashtra while continuing our design legacy. Each gold and diamond necklace, mangalsutras, earrings, rings, bracelets and bangles in this collection are unique and represent the Grace, glory and Royalty of Maharashtra.””

Over the years, Reliance Jewels has catered to variety of needs of its patrons by launching many exclusive collection every month from everyday wear to special occasions across price range. With maximum focus on consumer outreach and unique jewellery, Reliance Jewels continues to expand its reach rapidly. Available in company owned Standalone showroom format and Shop-in-shop format located inside Trends stores.Reliance Jewels currently has a consolidated presence of 300+ Stores in over 150+ cities in India.Reliance Jewels provides an enthralling experience for its customers with dazzling environment, alluring displays, rich décor and great customer assistance.