Reliance Jewels Celebrates The Spirit Of Gratitude With Their 14th Anniversary Collection, Aabhar

Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jewels has launched an extension to its already ongoing exclusive jewellery collection, “Aabhar”, to celebrate its 14th anniversary. With the launch of this collection, Reliance Jewels extends its gratitude with the theme #RishtonKaDhaga that binds them to their customers, employees and artisans. This year’s new collection is inspired by the Tarkashi, Macrame and Crochet which symbolizes the thread of love, trust and togetherness.

The collection features unique handcrafted gold and diamond earring designs. It includes a traditional and contemporary mix of Danglers, Fringes, Top and Drops, Chandeliers, Jhumkis, Studs and Chandbalis.

Besides introducing a new collection of earrings, Reliance Jewels also announced a special anniversary offer from 30th July to 1st September which includes flat 20 % off on gold jewellery making charges and diamond jewellery value.

With respect to the thought behind this collection, it revolves around the theme of #RishtonKaDhaga. With Aabhar and the theme that has copy like “Jisne humein aap se aur aapko humse baandh rakha hai “ , “Joh hunar and pyaar ko ek taar se jodta hai” Reliance Jewels aims to thank all its patrons for weaving trust in the brand and showcasing the extraordinarily crafted jewellery. #RishtonKaDhaga is a multimedia campaign with a beautiful film that has heartwarming messages from Reliance Jewels to customers, karigars, designers, employees. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBVwg853pkY

Commenting about the collection and #RishtonKaDhaga, Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels said, “Through this collection and campaign we want to thank everyone who has supported and shown trust in us all these years. We aim to strengthen our bonds with more trust and love through the launch of Aabhar collection inspired by Tarkashi, Macrame and Crochet. Hope our customers will love experiencing this beautiful collection weaved with love, affection and gratitude.”

The stunning collection is exclusively available at all Reliance Jewels Flagship operational showrooms, Shop-in Shops across the country and the Reliance Jewels website https://www.reliancejewels.com/aabhar/search:aabhar/sort:New+Arrivals/