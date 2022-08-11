Bhubaneswar: Every year, Reliance Jewels celebrate the spirit of gratitude on their anniversary with innovations in design through its exquisite Aabhar Collection. This year celebrating their 15th Anniversary the Aabhar collection 2022 is modern, geometric and eclectic inspired by Optical Illusions and with the thought of looking forward to the future.

“Rishton Ki Dor, Naye Kal Ki Ore”, the campaign theme for the collection fits perfectly In line with the designs of Aabhar Collection 2022. It shares the promise of heading towards a beautiful new future together. Designed with geometric motifs, 3D play-on elements, the gold and diamond designs enhances the look of the earrings and makes it a perfect adornment for the fashion forward and confident women of today. The inspiration of ‘optical illusion’, is captured beautifully with an eclectic mix of contemporary geometric patterns, layers, lines, and shapes.

Every design in the collection is open to a wide range of styling options as per tastes, right from minimalistic looks to extravagant styles. Every design make a subtle statement exuding confidence, personality, and uniqueness. It can add glam to festive wear or highlight anyone’s personality as every day wear. The collection is available in both Gold and Diamond options across 300+ Reliance Jewels Showrooms & Shop-in-shops across 150+ cities Pan India. The collection is brought together beautifully in the newly launched Aabhar film https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFiXPvx0-TY

Sunil Nayak, CEO, Reliance Jewels, commented on the launch of the collection “With the launch of Aabhar Collection every year on our Anniversary, our goal is to bring the most exclusive designs to show our gratitude towards our patrons for the loyalty and love for the brand. It also inspires them to showcase gratitude to their loved ones and even themselves. This year on our 15th Anniversary we focused on the promise of a new, bright future through our inspiration and design theme and have incorporated that into the design elements in a very modern and contemporary manner. Keeping up with the times, the collection reflects the readiness to explore new dimensions in style”

As Reliance Jewels celebrates its 15th year anniversary, it continues to drive brilliance in design through collections such as these. Over the years, the brand has always focused on forging an emotional connection through Jewellery and designs. Inspiring everyone to “Be The Moment”, Reliance Jewels has had a beautiful journey celebrating the lives and happiness of many of their customer’s memorable moments, occasions and festivals. Keeping up the legacy it has created, the brand continues to delight patrons with its collections and offers.

To add further excitement, Reliance Jewels is offering up to 25% OFF on Gold jewellery making & Diamond jewellery value on their entire collection till 31st August 2022. The collection will be available across all showroom & Shop-in-shops Pan India and customer can also shop online at https://bit.ly/PR_Aabhar