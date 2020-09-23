Reliance General Insurance introduced first-of-its-kind offering, ‘Insurance Gift Card’

Mumbai: Reliance General Insurance, a 100% subsidiary of Reliance Capital, has introduced first-of-its-kind offering, ‘Insurance Gift Card’, a smarter and never before opportunity of gifting ‘Insurance’. The product has been chosen as one of the few ideal and innovative offerings under the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) sandbox guidelines. The product is specially designed keeping in mind the gifting scenario in India during the festive season and is super easy to buy and gift.

This ‘Insurance Gift Card’ is like any prepaid card, available with denominations of ₹500 and ₹1000 and can be bought instantly from the reliancegeneral.co.in website. As soon as you buy the ‘Gift Card’ online, you will receive the voucher on your email along with instructions to redeem the voucher. You can then easily share that card electronically with the person you’re gifting it and the bearer can buy a health insurance protection. The gift card is available at a discounted rate of 10% for bearer of card or self for any personal lines of Insurance products. The transactions will be completely digital in nature which will bring convenience and transparency for customers. The usage period of the Gift Card would be 6 months from the date of purchase and is refundable if unused.

Talking about this launch, Mr. Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance said, “In India gifts are like blessings, a small token on every festive or celebratory occasion is a way to express care towards our loved ones. And this year with the pandemic around, people are more concerned about the health of their friends and family, so what can be more better than gifting a protection of health insurance. An health insurance cover bought from this ‘Insurance Gift Card’ will take care of their medical uncertainties, which prove to be a financial blessing in time of need.”

The country is slowly and steadily opening to the ‘new normal’ and is getting into the festive mood with Dussehra, Diwali and the wedding season around and this ‘Insurance Gift Card’ comes across as a smart choice of gifting during this time.

