Reliance Foundation empowering communities for managing Public Health in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In the aftermath of Cyclone Dana, Reliance Foundation, in collaboration with the local administration and grassroots organizations, conducted a Training of Trainers session on public health risk management, at Soro in Balasore district, today. A similar session was organised at Tihidi in Bhadrak district on Thursday.

This initiative focussed on promoting safe water, sanitation, and hygiene practices, which are vital to preventing disease outbreaks in impacted communities. By equipping local trainers with essential skills and knowledge, Reliance Foundation is fostering resilience and creating safer, healthier environments for communities impacted by Cyclone Dana in Odisha.

Reliance Foundation has been supporting local communities affected by Cyclone Dana and the subsequent flood situation though several measures like dissemination of crop protection measures and on-ground support initiatives and public health campaigns. The untiring efforts by Reliance Foundation has been highly appreciated and accorded recognition by the Odisha Government and Bhadrak district administration for the work done during and after Dana cyclone.

Contributing to on-ground relief efforts, Reliance Foundation also made food essentials available in cyclone shelters across several locations in Odisha, during the cyclone. Standing with the people affected by the storm, Reliance Foundation worked with the government and other agencies to help the affected return to normalcy. To minimise the impact of cyclone Dana, Reliance Foundation worked collectively with authorities, civil society organisations and the communities to enhance preparedness for early action. Immediately after landfall, Reliance Foundation personnel and community volunteers joined hands with the authorities in Bhadrak district to help clear roads and communicate essential public health messages urging precautions to be taken after a storm.