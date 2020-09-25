Reliance Digital launched pre-booking for the new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and iPad 8th Gen

New Delhi: Reliance Digital has launched pre-booking for the new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and iPad 8th Gen at all Reliance Digital Stores, My Jio Stores and www.reliancedigital.in. Customers can now pre-book at their nearest Reliance Digital or My Jio Stores. There is an exclusive unlimited 5% cashback on leading banks’ cards at www.reliancedigital.in till 30th September ‘20. Retail sales for the Apple Watch Series 6 & Watch SE will begin on 1st October 2020.

The new Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a blood oxygen detection feature, an all-new Sleep App, Always-On Retina Display, Fall Detection and Emergency SOS services. The Series 6 is also water resistant and comes with an in-built altimeter. Two versions, one with GPS only and one with GPS and Cellular will be available. The Apple Watch Series 6 starts at `40,900/-

The more affordable Apple Watch SE comes preloaded with watchOS7 and features a large Retina display of the same size as the Series 6. The SE also comes with S5 dual-core SiP and features the latest motion sensors and microphone, health and safety capabilities and is water resistant up to 50m. The Apple Watch SE starts at `29,900/- and is available in GPS and GPS + Cellular options with calling enabled.

The all-new iPad 8th Generation features a 10.2 inch Multi-Touch Retina Display with an A12 Bionic Chip and a 64-bit neural engine. It comes with the latest iOS 14 pre-loaded & secure Touch ID to ensure data privacy. The 8th Gen iPad also supports first-generation Apple Pencil for seamless note-making or sketching. It comes in Silver, Space Gray and Gold finish in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular models, starting at `29,900/- with 32GB & 128GB storage options. *T&C Apply

