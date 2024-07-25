Release of Publication “Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective – May, 2024”

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation is releasing the employment related statistics in the formal sector covering the period September 2017 onwards, using information on the number of subscribers who have subscribed under three major schemes, namely the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme and the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

Payroll Reporting in India-An Employment Perspective – May, 2024 230724.pdf (mospi.gov.in)

2.1 Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme:

During the year 2023-24, the total number ofnew EPF subscriberswas 1,09,93,119.

The total number of new EPF subscribers during the month of May 2024 is 9,84,681 which was 9,30,990 during the month of April 2024.

Age wise percentage distribution of new EPF Subscriber:

2.2 Employees’ State Insurance Scheme:

During the year 2023-24, the newly registered employees and paying contribution under ESI schemewas1,67,60,872.

The newly registered employees and paying contribution under the ESI scheme during the month of May 2024 is 17,14,764 which was 12,20,360 during the month of April 2024.

Age-wise percentage distribution of newly registered employees and contributing under ESI scheme:

2.3 National Pension Scheme (NPS):