Release of Publication “Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective –June, 2024”

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation is releasing the employment related statistics in the formal sector covering the period September 2017 onwards, using information on the number of subscribers who have subscribed under three major schemes, namely the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme and the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

The full report can be accessed at: Payroll_Reporting-June,2024_220824.pdf (mospi.gov.in)

2.1 Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme:

During the year 2023-24, the total number of new EPF subscribers was 1,09,93,119.

The total number of new EPF subscribers during the month of June 2024 is 10,24,851 which was 10,31,982 during the month of May 2024.

Gender-wise percentage distribution of new EPF Subscriber:

2.2 Employees’ State Insurance Scheme:

During the year 2023-24, the newly registered employees and paying contribution under ESI scheme was 1,67,60,872.

The newly registered employees and paying contribution under the ESI scheme during the month of June 2024 is 16,19,878 which was 17,33,128 during the month of May 2024.

Gender-wise percentage distribution of newly registered employees and contributing under ESI scheme:

2.3 National Pension Scheme (NPS):