Release of Publication “Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective –July, 2024”

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation is releasing the employment related statistics in the formal sector covering the period September 2017 onwards, using information on the number of subscribers who have subscribed under three major schemes, namely the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme and the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

The full report can be accessed at: Payroll Reporting in India-An Employment Perspective – July, 2024 240924-1.pdf (mospi.gov.in)

Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme:

The total number of new EPF subscribers during the month of July 2024 is 10,52,143, which was 10,56,867 during the month of June 2024.

Employees’ State Insurance Scheme: The newly registered employees and paying contribution under the ESI scheme during the month of July 2024 is 16,61,836 which was 16,33,848 during the month of June.



2.3 National Pension Scheme (NPS):