Release of Funds For DMIC and CBIC

New Delhi : The details of projects appraised, approved/ sanctioned since 2018-19 are as under:

1. Development of Trunk Infrastructure Components for Integrated Multi Modal Logistics Hub known as Freight Village at Nangal Chaudhary in Haryana under Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor project;

2. Development of Industrial nodes at Krishnapatnam and Tumakuru under Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC); and

3. Multi Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) & Multi Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Greater Noida under Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC)

Total funds released for infrastructure packages:-

(Rs. In crore)

Industrial Corridor Project 2018-192019-202020-21 2021-22( up to 27.07.2021) Total

Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC)992.99 828.00 1,334.93 853.05 4,008.97

Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) 5.00 0.00 1,037.46 0.00 1,042.46

Total 997.99 828.00 2,372.39 853.05 5,051.43

The following projects are approved/ sanctioned since 2018-19 to till present. The status is as under:-

i. For Integrated Multi Modal Logistics Hub known as Freight Village at Nangal Chaudhary in Haryana under DMIC- project development activities related to external connectivity have been initiated.

ii. Krishnapatnam node in Andhra Pradesh and Tumakuru node in Karnataka, under CBIC: Project Monitoring Consultant has been appointed by Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the project and 1,814 acres of land has been transferred to SPV

iii. Multi Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) & Multi Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Greater Noida in U.P. Land acquisition for external connectivity has been initiated.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.