Release of Commemorative Stamps Celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Universal Postal Union

On the occasion of World Post Day, the Department of Posts, Government of India, unveiled a special set of commemorative postage stamps celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). The stamps were released by Ms. Vandita Kaul, Secretary (Posts), during a ceremony held at Meghdoot Bhawan, New Delhi. Senior officers of the Department of Posts were in attendance to honor this milestone, paying tribute to the UPU’s lasting legacy and its pivotal role in shaping global postal services.

Established on October 9, 1874, in Bern, Switzerland, the UPU is a cornerstone of modern postal cooperation, with India being one of its oldest and most active members. The UPU has played an integral role in standardizing international postal regulations, ensuring seamless mail exchange among its 192 member countries, and making postal services accessible to all.

Union Minister of Communications and Development of Northeastern Region Sh. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia sent his message on the occasion, ‘It is a matter of great pride that on World Post Day, the Department of Posts, Government of India, unveiled a special set of commemorative postage stamps celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). The UPU has been instrumental in shaping a world where communication knows no bounds. With these stamps, we honor India’s shared commitment to innovation and inclusivity, and reaffirm India Post’s role as a vital link in the global postal network. Together, let’s continue to bridge distances, unite communities, and foster communication across nations.’

Speaking at the event, Ms. Kaul emphasized the significance of the UPU’s contributions, stating, “The UPU’s legacy of promoting global cooperation in postal services is invaluable. India’s active engagement in UPU’s initiatives, along with our efforts to modernize postal services through digital advancements and e-commerce, has enhanced India’s position in the global postal landscape.”

This year’s observance of World Post Day is particularly meaningful as India Post marks 170 years of service to the nation. From urban centers to remote villages, India Post has been integral in delivering essential services and connecting people across the country.

A set of three commemorative stamps released today reflects India’s strong connection with the UPU and symbolizes the shared values of cooperation, innovation, and inclusivity. They highlight the essential role postal services play in bridging distances, facilitating communication, and connecting people across the globe.

India Post, with the world’s largest postal network, continues to align with the UPU’s mission, modernizing its services and supporting the development of postal infrastructure worldwide.