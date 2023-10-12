R|ELANTM BROUGHT THE GLAMOUR OF COUTURE BY VARUN BAHL AT LAKMÉ FASHION WEEK IN PARTICIPATION WITH FDCI  

Mumbai : Varun Bahl’s Festive Edit collection presented by R|Elan™ at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI was an ode to nature’s beauty as well as the designer’s two decades of fashion expertise.

The “Inner Bloom-Festive Edit” collection celebrated the much-loved symbol of flowers, as Varun brought them to gorgeous life with exquisite 3-dimensional embroideries, opulent materials from the R|Elan range of versatile fabrics, and masterful craftsmanship.

Varun Bahl’s artistic palette for this collection introduced a festive and diverse range of colours, diverging from his signature style all beautifully incorporated into custom-woven, high-performance, and eco-friendly R-Elan™ fabrics.

Using the fabulous, R|Elan™ high performance fabrics, Varun dreamt up feminine, free flowing drapes for lehengas, while the jacket and cape sets, as well as the trouser suits added to the fashion statements of the collection. The collection includes four of R|Elan’s™ versatile fabrics i.e., R|Elan™ Superfeel & Freeflow – luxurious fabrics with enhanced drape & exceptional hand feel, R|Elan™ Kooltex – high performance fabrics with inherent moisture management technology & R|Elan™ Greengold – sustainable fabrics made from 100% post-consumer PET Bottles. These fabrics not only enhance the drapes of lehengas but also feature in jacket sets, cape sets, and trouser suit sets.

Varun’s colour choice was a mélange of hues as he dipped his colour brush into diverse tones that moved from old rose, duck egg blue, ecru, gold, sage green, which were then topped with popular black.

Embroidery was the basis of Varun’s ensembles with zardozi and aari work in the forefront along with luxurious bead embroidery. To add more grandeur to the collection, Varun added metallic accents, intricate bead work that featured the finest bugle and caviar beads, along with two cut seeds and sequins mirroring to bring the floral fantasy on the garments to life.

In line with R|Elan™ and Varun’s steadfast commitment to sustainability, in addition to 40% of the collection being made with R|Elan™ Greengold, it also includes a small up-cycled segment that promotes the repurposing of materials. This segment features patchwork crafted from borders and 3-D floral patches, further elevating the sustainable quotient of the collection.

Varun Bahl’s “Inner Bloom-Festive Edit” collection presented by R|ElanTM with the brand’s amazing line up of fabrics will offer a grand, sartorial blossoming for the buyers this season.

Commenting on the Inner Bloom collection Mr. Hemant D. Sharma, Sector Head – Polyester, Reliance Industries said, “Varun Bahl’s ‘Inner Bloom’ collection, in partnership with R|Elan™, is a celebration of nature’s timeless beauty, seamlessly woven into the fabric of sustainable fashion. With intricate craftsmanship and eco-conscious materials, this collection embodies our shared commitment to a more beautiful and sustainable world. Reliance Industries Limited remains steadfast in its dedication to promoting sustainability and circularity concepts throughout the fashion industry, setting new standards= for a brighter, more environmentally conscious future. We proactively scan the desires of fashion consumers to create products that not only align with their values but also bring delight to their faces, fostering a deeper connection between fashion, sustainability, and joy.”

Varun Bahl added on his showcase, “I have always believed that sustainability is the future of fashion, and it is my great pleasure to have associated with RIElan, for Lakmé Fashion Week in Partnership with FDCI, this season. With the use of sustainable fabrics from RIElan, we have created an absolute one-of-a-kind festive collection, and I am sure that the presentation piqued interest for the audiences that witnessed the collection live.”