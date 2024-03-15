R|ELAN™️ AND THE JJV. KAPURTHALA COLLECTION BY JJ VALAYA BROUGHT THE SUSTAINABLE FASHION DAY TO AN END WITH REFINED SOPHISTICATION AT LAKMĒ FASHION WEEK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FDCI

The bridge-to-luxury line, JJV. Kapurthala by JJ Valaya was presented with great aplomb by R|Elan™️ to end the Sustainable Fashion Day yesterday evening at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. The event took place at Jio World Convention Centre, situated at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Jio World Convention Centre is one of India’s foremost convention & exhibition centres and a leading destination for conventions, exhibitions and social events spanning over 1 million sq.ft. Since its launch in Mar 2022, the Centre has hosted over 1300+ events and experienced a footfall over 2.5 million.

Perfectly integrating the concept of conscious luxury, the R|Elan™️ and JJV collaboration was a look that projected a bygone era of grandeur with modern influences. Partnering with R|Elan™️, JJV embraced eco-friendly fabrics like R|Elan™️ GreenGold, crafted from recycled PET bottles, and innovative technologies such as R|Elan™️ Kooltex, ensuring both style and sustainability. From reducing textile waste to enhancing garment performance, JJV seamlessly integrated ethical practices into its design ethos.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Hemant D. Sharma, President – Polyester, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), said, “RIL’s collaboration with JJ Valaya’s JJV. Kapurthala exemplifies our commitment to nurturing the best talent while advancing sustainability and circularity in the textile and fashion industry. By integrating R|Elan™ eco-conscious fabrics and innovative technologies, we have not only fostered a new wave of creativity in the luxury segment but also championed sustainable and circular concepts throughout the value chain.”

Designer JJ Valaya shares, “It was a pleasure to work with exquisite fabrics in putting together our new line, especially when those fabrics champion sustainability. R|Elan™️ fabrics have beautifully complemented our prints and cuts, offering versatility and diverse weights that adapt well to various silhouettes from our stable.”

This season’s collection from JJV. Kapurthala called ‘Char’ (ਚਾਰ – Four in Punjabi) encompassed the perennial spirit of travel dressing for occasions, which also defines the core of the brand ideology.

The JJV.Kapurthala “Char” collection brought the glory of celebrated styles without the burden of heavy embellishments. It was occasion wear inspired by the personal travelogues of the fame Maharaja Jagjit Singh of Kapurthala. The JJV brand with the innovations of R|Elan™️ wove a great fashion narrative inspired by a ruler who transcended borders and brought a symphony of cultures, elegance and grace into the country.

For women’s wear the rich multi printed lehengas with discreet, glittering cholis will be ideal traditional wear. The colourful, striped saris with delicate borders, cinched at the waist with the popular Valaya belts were teamed with matching cholis and at times topped with Valaya’s famed Ika jackets. The long, line kurta with traditional circular motifs was cleverly teamed with striped pants in matching colours.

Men’s wear was simple and elegant with just a hint of detailing. The multi coloured, vertically, stripped kurta-shirt with two patch pockets set the look of the line. The sleek, black, bundgala jacket with contrast, piped, patch pockets were teamed with matching pants and a multi-striped shirt for an added accent.

The look was aimed at the contemporary buyers who desire ensembles that speak a traditional yet unconventional language. The travel inspired looks offered creations that could move with stylish ease globally. It was a grand amalgamation of colours, textures and styles with JJV’s characteristic signature – the Shifting Leaves Chevron making an impressive appearance.

The JJV. Kapurthala “Char” collection unveiled a stylish story with elegance as it chalked an exciting fashion journey with R|Elan™️ when tradition and luxury embraced innovation for conscious dressing.