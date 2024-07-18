Rejoinder to Financial Express Article on Transmission Projects (July 18, 2024)

The Financial Express article titled “Power projects worth Rs.44,000 Cr delayed, may hit plan to boost supply” (July 18, 2024) contains inaccurate information regarding POWERGRID’s transmission projects.

Clarifying the Record

Out of 50 projects worth Rs.60,439 Cr being implemented by POWERGRID the article inaccurately claims 18 projects worth Rs. 29,300 crore face an average 32 month delay. Only 6 projects (total value: Rs. 6,500 crore) face delays due to the Supreme Court judgment on transmission lines in Great Indian Bustard (GIB) areas. With the issue resolved, these projects are on track for completion by year-end. The article mistakenly includes system strengthening schemes and consultancy assignments as generation evacuation projects, inflating the delay figures.

Clarification on Projects

NER System Strengthening: Projects in North Eastern Region and Sikkim (Rs. 15,829 crore) are for system strengthening, not generation evacuation. Over 62% of the works in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, and over 98% of the works in remaining North Eastern States are already commissioned. Raigarh-Pugalur Project: This project is fully operational since 2020. Other System Strengthening Projects: Four projects (Rs. 5,700 crore) experience delays due to Right of Way issues and system shutdowns. Fiber Optic Cable Installation: This project is not for power evacuation. However, it is nearly complete (over 99%).