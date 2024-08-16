Reimagine Luxury Living in Marble at MCI’s one-of-a-kind Experience Centre

Hyderabad : The Marble Centre International Experience Centre (EC), is a luxury retail space redefining premium lifestyle solutions. This state-of-the-art facility is the only one of its kind in the country in the realm of natural stones. Designed in collaboration with the esteemed Singapore-based WOW Architects, this facility celebrates the elegance and versatility of marble and natural stones through exquisite displays and innovative applications. The EC offers an immersive experience for customers all around the country. Located in Bangalore, it provides an enticing opportunity for people in the southern region to witness MCI’s fully imported natural stones in 81 distinct applications across 10 luxury living experience zones.

The Experience Centre showcases luxurious elements through various experience zones and galleries, featuring rare, premium-quality natural stones that are completely imported. These slabs undergo the entire process from extraction to processing and finishing at the best international facilities while adhering to the most stringent regulations. Visitors are greeted by a sophisticated facade of glass and travertine, with the skylights flooding the space with natural sunlight. Inside, the inviting interiors boast a granite staircase, Statuario marble floors and walls, and railings embedded with Onyx. A standout feature is the multi-level Statuario marble portal leading to the gallery. With over 600 varieties of natural stones from 42-plus countries, the EC negates the need to travel internationally to view and experience the best the world has to offer. Each experience zone is curated to inspire practical applications of natural stones in plush living spaces such as a bathroom, kitchen, dining room, bedrooms, office spaces, and more, complemented by high-end furniture, fittings, and furnishings. From intricately designed headboards to premium cutlery, every element enhances the overall aesthetic, offering a refined lifestyle experience and putting Bangalore on the map for design, craftsmanship and luxury lifestyle in India.

As a one-of-a-kind destination redefining design and decor, the MCI Experience Centre is a testament to MCI’s commitment to quality and innovation. It serves as a one-stop destination in the country for fully imported natural stones, catering to discerning consumers and design professionals seeking high-quality materials and a fresh outlook on premium lifestyle solutions. Unlike conventional showrooms, natural stones viewed in the EC gallery are ready to be delivered to the buyer’s doorsteps, enabling customers to get in-depth insights into the quality and aesthetic of each slab, which can vary dramatically from one to the other. This further cements the brand’s commitment to quality and transparency.

The MCI Experience Centre offers an unmatched experience to explore the visual and functional aspects of natural stones, making it a standout prospect for customers. By providing an unmatched selection of stones from across the globe and letting customers experience them in real-time in innovative uses and as individual slabs, MCI enables customers to make informed decisions about their favourite natural stones.