Rehabilitation Support for Bonded Labourers Enhanced Under New Government Scheme

In order to assist the State Governments in their task of rehabilitation of released bonded labourers, the Ministry of Labour & Employment is implementing a Central Sector Scheme i.e. Rehabilitation of Bonded Labourer. The Scheme is demand-driven.

Under the Scheme, financial assistance for rehabilitation of a rescued bonded labourer is Rs. 1 lakh per adult male beneficiary, Rs. 2 lakhs for special category beneficiaries such as children including orphans or those rescued from organized & forced begging rings or other forms of forced child labour, and women and Rs. 3 lakhs in cases of bonded or forced labour involving extreme cases of deprivation or marginalization.

Immediate cash assistance upto Rs. 30,000/- is provided to the rescued bonded labour by the District Administration. The rehabilitation assistance amount is provided by the respective State / Union Territories to the rescued bonded labourers which are reimbursed by Central Government.

As per Section 13 of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, the State Government has to constitute Vigilance Committee in each district and each Sub-Division, as it may think fit, to advise the District Magistrate or any officer authorized by him for proper implementation of the Act. The Committee is also responsible for providing economic and social rehabilitation to the freed bonded labourers.