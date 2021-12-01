Rehabilitation Schemes For Beggars

New Delhi : The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has formulated a scheme “SMILE – Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise”, which includes sub-scheme – “Comprehensive Rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of Begging”. This scheme covers several comprehensive measures including welfare measures for persons, who are engaged in the act of begging. The focus of the scheme is extensively on rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities, counseling, basic documentation, education, skill development, economic linkages and so on.

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.