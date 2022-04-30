Regulatory overlap in Mandatory Testing removed – one more step towards ease of doing business

New Delhi : Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) carries out Compulsory Registration of specified goods (such as Laptops, wireless keyboards, PoS machines and other electronic equipments) under the ‘Electronics and Information Technology (Requirement for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2012’.

Department of Telecom (DOT) has specified ‘Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecommunication Equipment (MTCTE)’ under Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2017 issued on 5th September 2017 for equipment capable of being used for telecommunications.

With increasing convergence of technology, regulatory overlap was noted regarding certain products such as smart watch, smart camera etc. Representations were also received from industries and industry associations regarding overlapping jurisdiction of DOT and MEITY. It was highlighted that such overlap is a deterrent for timely launch of new products. It also increases the compliance cost for the industry.

DOT in consultation with MEITY examined the issue and has now decided to exempt following products from the ambit of MTCTE regime: –

Mobile User Equipment / Mobile handset (Mobile phone) Server Smart watch Smart camera PoS Machine (Point of Sale Devices)

The exemptions on these widely used products will reduce the compliance burden and will enable the industry to roll out their products faster. It will reduce import delays.

This initiative is in line with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi to have a clear and simplified regulatory regime. This regulatory reform shall improve the ease of doing business for electronics manufacturing companies and contribute towards making India a $1 trillion digital economy.

The Gazette Notification in this regard will be issued in due course.