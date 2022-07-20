Registered and operational multi state cooperative societies

New Delhi : The State-wise list of Multi-State Cooperative Societies registered as on 30th June, 2022 is given below, out of which eighty-one societies are under liquidation.

S. No.

State/UT Name

Societies Registered

Societies Under Liquidation

1.

ANDHRA PRADESH

22

4

2.

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

1

–

3.

ASSAM

6

–

4.

BIHAR

19

–

5.

CHANDIGARH

1

1

6.

CHHATTISGARH

8

–

7.

DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI

1

–

8.

GOA

1

1

9.

GUJARAT

42

4

10.

HARAYANA

17

–

11.

HIMACHAL PRADESH

1

–

12.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

2

–

13.

JHARKHAND

8

1

14.

KARNATAKA

29

–

15.

KERALA

25

–

16.

MADHYA PRADESH

29

–

17.

MAHARASHTRA

655

15

18.

MANIPUR

3

–

19.

NAGALAND

1

–

20

NEW DELHI

159

10

21.

ODISHA

19

11

22.

PONDICHERRY

5

–

23.

PUNJAB

23

1

24.

RAJASTHAN

72

15

25.

SIKKIM

1

–

26.

TAMIL NADU

123

4

27.

TELANGANA

8

–

28.

UTTAR PRADESH

154

9

29.

UTTARAKHAND

4

–

30.

WEST BENGAL

69

5

Total

1508

81

As per the provisions of the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 and rules made thereunder, every multi-State cooperative society shall have one principal place of business which shall be the registered office of the society. The registered address of a society can be anywhere in the country as specified in its bye-laws.

This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.