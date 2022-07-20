Registered and operational multi state cooperative societies

New Delhi : The State-wise list of Multi-State Cooperative Societies registered as on 30th June, 2022 is given below, out of which eighty-one societies are under liquidation.
S. No.
State/UT Name
Societies Registered
Societies Under Liquidation
1.
ANDHRA PRADESH
22
4
2.
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
1
–
3.
ASSAM
6
–
4.
BIHAR
19
–
5.
CHANDIGARH
1
1
6.
CHHATTISGARH
8
–
7.
DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI
1
–
8.
GOA
1
1
9.
GUJARAT
42
4
10.
HARAYANA
17
–
11.
HIMACHAL PRADESH
1
–
12.
JAMMU AND KASHMIR
2
–
13.
JHARKHAND
8
1
14.
KARNATAKA
29
–
15.
KERALA
25
–
16.
MADHYA PRADESH
29
–
17.
MAHARASHTRA
655
15
18.
MANIPUR
3
–
19.
NAGALAND
1
–
20
NEW DELHI
159
10
21.
ODISHA
19
11
22.
PONDICHERRY
5
–
23.
PUNJAB
23
1
24.
RAJASTHAN
72
15
25.
SIKKIM
1
–
26.
TAMIL NADU
123
4
27.
TELANGANA
8
–
28.
UTTAR PRADESH
154
9
29.
UTTARAKHAND
4
–
30.
WEST BENGAL
69
5
Total
1508
81
As per the provisions of the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 and rules made thereunder, every multi-State cooperative society shall have one principal place of business which shall be the registered office of the society. The registered address of a society can be anywhere in the country as specified in its bye-laws.
This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.