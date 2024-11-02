Regional Research Conclave held at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In honoring its second annual research day, AIIMS Bhubaneswar emphasized the critical role that research plays as a pillar of its mission. By organizing its first regional research conference this year, the institution made a big stride forward by bringing together several regional institutes to promote cooperation in biomedical research.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s goal of building a strong research partnership to improve healthcare outcomes in the area is reflected in this project. Prominent regional research institutes such as NISER, Institute of Life Sciences, ICMR-RMRC Bhubaneswar, KIIT-TBI Bioincubator, SOA University, SVNIRTAR, Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital, and IIT Bhubaneswar attended the event.

“AIIMS Bhubaneswar is dedicated to advancing medical research, as evidenced by its remarkable record of obtaining approximately 15 crores in research grants from national and international funding agencies and over 1,000 publications in high-impact journals annually,” stated Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

“A state-of-the-art central research facility has been established at the institute, focusing on modern biotechnology and product development with translational applications,” Dr. Biswas stated, welcoming the dignitaries and research fellows. Important milestones have been reached by faculty members, such as improvements in the diagnosis of vision diseases and new patents in orthopedic surgical applications. Dr. Biswas stated that partnerships with IIT Bhubaneswar have resulted in the start of several artificial intelligence research initiatives, enhancing the institute’s capacity for innovation.

The Chief Guest for the event was Dr. Meenu Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Rishikesh. In order to improve quality of life and health economics, she underlined the significance of value-based medicine in combination with evidence-based strategies.

Dr. Singh emphasized the need of studying traditional ideas, especially in a state with a rich cultural legacy like Odisha. The audience was educated on global health ideas by Dr. Swarup Sarkar, the former Director of Communicable Diseases in the South East Asia Region (SEAR), WHO.

He emphasized the need of implementation science in tackling persistent health concerns in India while also talking about how international health policies have effectively addressed diseases like HIV and tuberculosis.

Dr. Sarkar claimed that “India is uniquely positioned to lead in the development of new drugs, clinical trials, and vaccinations” in light of the drop in international health funding. His comments highlighted AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s enormous potential to create ground-breaking treatment plans given its top-notch facilities and large patient population.

“Research should focus on addressing common problems, such that the man on the street benefits from our findings,” said Dr. Anirban Biswas, Director of Neurotology at the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata.

In recognition of outstanding research contributions, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Bhoi, Professor & Head of Neurology, received the best research paper award for his pivotal work on Peripheral Neuropathy Leprosy (PNL), shedding light on the often undiagnosed morbidity it causes compared to skin leprosy.

Also, various other awards in the field of research were given to faculty and residents.

The event also included Dr. P R Mohapatra, the Dean of Academics; Dr. Satyajeet Misra, the Dean of Research; Dr. Soubhagya Kumar Jena, the Dean of Examination; and Dr. Bhagirathi Dwivedi, the Associate Dean of Research.