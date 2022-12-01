Regional Audition for KIIT Nanhipari Little Miss India at Bhubaneswar

The regional auditions for the much-awaited KIIT Nanhipari Little Miss India Competition to be held at Bhubaneswar on 3rd December 2022 at its campus 7 premises. “Nanhipari” is a National level talent haunts competition amongst young girls between the age group of 15-17 years.

It made a humble beginning in 2001 at Kendujhar, Odisha. Since then, the event has progressively taken rapid strides and has now become a national event of repute. Patronized by social activist and educationist, Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS the event transformed into a national event in 2004. The entire management of the event was passed on to KIIT Group of Institutions and KIIT University in 2015.

The goal, as set by the organizers, is to maintain the distinctness of this competition in the forthcoming years. We also aim at promoting this competition to such heights that the reigning “Nanhi Pari” can find herself on a pedestal to approach global fame and recognition, preparing her for the next frontier of Miss India, Miss World, or similar recognitions, pinning India as a prominent face on the world map.

A host of attractive prizes have been introduced in the 20th edition of the competition this year as well. The Prize Money for the winner is Rs. 21 lakh – Rs. 3 lakh cash prize and 100% academic fee waiver subject to a maximum of Rs. 18 lakh for studying in any discipline in KIIT Deemed to be University. The 1st Runners Up would win Rs.10 lakh – Rs. 1 lakh cash prize and a maximum of Rs. 9 lakh for studying any discipline in KIIT Deemed to be University. Similarly, the 2nd Runners Up would get Rs. 9.5 lakh – Rs. 50,000/- Cash Prize and a maximum of Rs. 9 lakh for studying any discipline in KIIT Deemed to be University.

There are various categories for the participants such as Miss Rapunzel – girl with the most beautiful hair, Miss Photogenic – girl with the best pose in the photoshoot round, Miss Selfie – Maximum likes on Facebook page; Miss Fashion girl with the best costume in both rounds; Miss Whizkid girl with highest marks in quiz round; Miss Cinderella having a graceful walk & pose and a positive attitude; Miss Urvasi with Best Talent, Miss Personality girl with sharp intelligence, confidence and communication skills; Miss Monalisa most beautiful girl with a most beautiful smile and Miss Active the most active girl in sports round.

The Founder of KIIT & KISS and Chief patron of Dr Achyuta Samanta, has extended his best wishes to KIIT Nanhpari participants. The GRAND FINALE will be held on December 29 at Bhubaneswar to crown the LITTLE MISS INDIA 2022.