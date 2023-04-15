Regional Aadi Mahotsav in Rourkela,Odisha comes to an end today

The closing ceremony of the ongoing regional Aadi Mahotsav organized in collaboration with Steel Authority of India Limited, Rourkela Steel Plant at SAIL Exhibition Ground, Rourkela, Odisha was held today in the august presence of Smt. Kusum Tete, MLA, Sundargarh, Shr Pabitra Kumar Kanhar, Vice Chairperson, BOD-TRIFED and Sh. P. K. Satpathy, Executive Director, SAIL and other dignitaries.



The event was inaugurated on 07.04.2023 by Sh. Jual Oram, MP, Sundargarh and Chairperson, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. Shri Anand Nayak, Member, NCST was also present during inauguration. The event has witnessed participation of 275 artisans from different parts of the country to showcase their craft, culture and cuisine that includes stalls put up by VDVKs, PVTGs, FPOs, GI Tag Stalls, Millet Stalls, etc.



Apart from the craft stalls and artisans, the event has also witnessed cultural performances by around 140 tribal performers over a period of 09 days on daily basis belonging to various tribes namely Santhal, Dharua, Paroja, Oram, Kissan, Paudi Bhuyan (PVTG), Dongria Kandh (PVTG) and Kutia Kandh (PVTG).



The closing ceremony also marked the launch of ODOP wherein the ODOP products selected i.e. Pattachitra painting (GI) from Puri district and Bomkai Saree from Sonepur district were displayed by their artisans. The launch took place in the presence of dignitaries.



Such events have served a purpose of providing direct market and customer access to small artisans who hitherto could not sell their products. There were 60 first time participants. Such first time participants have been immensely motivated by participation in the event and are now determined to increase their production and in turn enhance their income which is the intended purpose of such events.