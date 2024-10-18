Reforms in MoSPI to increase efficiency in Decision-Making

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has been making efforts to reform in order to increase the efficiency and decision making following the agenda of “Reform and Perform” with the objective of improving the National Statistical System. MoSPI has taken two major steps in this direction.

1. Delegation of Financial Powers to HODs in the Divisions/ Units including Field Offices of MoSPI:

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in an important administrative reform re-visited its decade old delegations of Financial Powers and revised & updated its Delegation of Financial Powers on 06.09.2024 in accordance with the DFPR, 2024, delegated financial powers to 71 Heads of Department (HOD) as against 07 HoD at present in the Zonal Offices/Regional Offices of MOSPI. These delegations have been framed to empower and allow greater autonomy to all the authorities at Zonal & Regional Offices and reduce bottlenecks. These delegations are likely to facilitate ease of doing business and timely disposal of financial matters.

2. Creation of two survey wise verticals / divisions in National Sample Survey (NSS) in the MoSPI:

In order to functionally re-organise National Sample Survey (NSS) from process-based to product-based ecosystem with the objective to ensure that survey methodologies are strengthened and NSS is able to release qualitative results/ reports in shortest possible time, MoSPI has created two survey wise verticals/ divisions in NSS by reorganizing/ reforming Survey Design and Research Division (SDRD) as Household Survey Division (HSD) and Data Processing Division (DPD) and Industrial Statistics (IS) Wing together as Enterprise Survey Division (EnSD) to provide turnkey services with respect to a particular product/ survey.