Redevelopment and Overhaul of Railway Stations

New Delhi : Ministry of Railways through various agencies is undertaking techno-economic feasibility studies of Railway stations. Based on the outcome of these feasibility studies, stations are planned to be taken up for development in phases, especially the stations located in major cities and important tourist destinations. Gandhinagar Capital (Gujarat) under Western Railway and Rani Kamlapati Railway Station (Madhya Pradesh) under West Central Railway have been commissioned. Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) under South Western Railway is ready for commissioning.

The facilities proposed in a developed station include congestion free non-conflicting entry/exit to the station premises, segregation of arrival/departure of passengers, adequate concourse without overcrowding, integration of both sides of the city and with other modes of transport systems viz. Bus, Metro, etc., wherever feasible, user friendly international signage, well illuminated circulating area and sufficient provision for drop-off, pick-up and parking etc. Development of railway stations at this scale is first of its kind and complex in nature and requires detailed techno-economic feasibility studies and various statutory clearances from urban/local bodies etc.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.