RECPDCL hands Over Rajasthan-IV H-1 Power Transmission Limited to M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, the Maharatna CPSU under the aegis of Ministry of Power, handed over a project specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle). viz, Rajasthan-IV H-1 Power Transmission Limited to M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) on 15th October 2024 at Gurugram.

M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) emerged as the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) through Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process conducted by RECPDCL, the BPC (Bid Process Coordinator), for development of the above transmission project on BOOT (Build, Own, Operate & Transfer) basis.

The project covers establishment of 765/400 kV (2×1500 MVA), 400/220 kV (2×500 MVA) & 220/132 kV (3×200 MVA) Kurawar sub-station with 2×330 MVAR, 765 kV Bus Reactor and 1×125 MVAR, 420 kV Bus Reactor along with associated works.

The SPV was handed over by Shri T.S.C. Bosh, CEO, RECPDCL to Shri Satyaprakash Dash, Company Secretary, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in the presence of Senior Officials of RECPDCL, PGCIL and Central Transmission Utility of India Limited. The project is targeted for implementation in 24 months.