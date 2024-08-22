RECPDCL Hands Over Rajasthan IV-A Power Transmission Limited to M/s Apraava Energy Private Limited

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, the Maharatna CPSU under the aegis of Ministry of Power, handed over a project specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle). viz, Rajasthan IV-A Power Transmission Limited to M/s Apraava Energy Private Limited (AEPL). The project will facilitate evacuation of power from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone Ph-IV (Jaisalmer/Barmer Complex).

M/s Apraava Energy Private Limited (AEPL) emerged as the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) through Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process conducted by RECPDCL, the Bid Process Coordinator, for development of the above transmission project on Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) basis.

The project covers construction of 765/400 kV, 4×1500 MVA & 400/220 kV, 5×500 MVA Pooling Station at Fategarh -IV, 184.56 Kms of 400 kV line and associated works.

The SPV was handed over by Shri T.S.C. Bosh, CEO, RECPDCL to Mr. Naveen Munjal, Director (BD), AEPL in the presence of Senior Officials of RECPDCL, AEPL and Central Transmission Utility of India Limited. The project is targeted for implementation in 2 years.