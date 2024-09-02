RECPDCL Hands Over Bhadla-III Power Transmission Limited to M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, the Maharatna CPSU under the aegis of Ministry of Power, handed over a project specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle). viz, Bhadla-III Power Transmission Limited to M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) on 28th August 2024 at Gurugram.

M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) emerged as the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) through Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process conducted by RECPDCL, the Bid Process Coordinator, for development of the above transmission project on Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) basis.

The project covers augmentation of Bhadla-III PS with 765/400 kV, 2×1500 MVA & 400/220 kV, 2×500 MVA Interconnecting Transformers (ICT) and associated works.

The SPV was handed over by Shri T.S.C. Bosh, CEO, RECPDCL to Shri Pankaj Pandey, Executive Director, PGCIL and Shri Satyaprakash Dash, Company Secretary, PGCIL in the presence of Senior Officials of RECPDCL, PGCIL and Central Transmission Utility of India Limited. The project is targeted for implementation in 18 months.