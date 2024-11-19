RECPDCL Handovers HVDC Transmission Project’s SPV viz. Khavda V-A Power Transmission Limited to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, the Maharatna CPSU under the aegis of Ministry of Power, has handed over the project specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) of HVDC Transmission Project under TBCB route viz, Khavda V-A Power Transmission Limited to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on 19th November 2024 at Gurugram.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) emerged as the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) through Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process conducted by RECPDCL, the Bid Process Coordinator, for development of the transmission project on Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) basis.

This is the first HVDC transmission project, whereby the award process has been concluded through TBCB route and handed over to PGCIL. The scheme covers establishment of 2 Nos. HVDC terminal stations of 6000 MW at KPS2 and Nagpur, + 800 kV HVDC Bipole line (Hexa Lapwing) from KPS2 to Nagpur (1200 km), 6×1500 MVA, 765/400 kV ICTs at Nagpur S/s along with associated works.

The SPV was handed over by Shri T.S.C. Bosh, CEO, RECPDCL to Shri Pankaj Pandey, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in the presence of Senior Officials of RECPDCL, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and Central Transmission Utility of India Limited. The implementation period of the project is 54 months.