Record fertilizer sale of 111.61 lakh MT during April-June 2020

New Delhi: Amid National level covid -19 lockdown, Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers had a record sale of Fertilizers to farmer community.

During April-June 2020 POS sale of fertilizers to farmers was 111.61 lakh MT which is 82.81 % higher than the last year sale of 61.05 lakh MT during the same period.

During this period 64.82 lakh MT of Urea (67 % higher as compared to last year), 22.46 lakh MT of DAP (100 % higher than last year), and 24.32 lakh MT of COMPLEX Fertilizers ( 120 % higher than last year) were sold to farmer community.

Despite lot of movement restrictions due to National level COVID-19 lockdown, with the concerted efforts of Department of Fertilizers, M/o Railways, State Governments and Ports, production and supply of fertilizers in the country is going on without hindrance.

This is in line with the commitment made by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers to ensure availability of fertilizers to farmers for the upcoming Kharif season.

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri D V Sadananda Gowda has said, We are closely monitoring the stock and availability of Fertilizers to the farmers during Kharif season. State Government have been provided Sufficient stock of the Fertilizers. He said we are in touch with State Agriculture Ministers. Shri Gowda said his Ministry is committed to ensure availability of fertilizers to the farmer community before sowing time.

On 30th June, 73 Fertilizer Rakes moved from plants & ports. This is the highest movement of fertilizers in a single day. One Rake carries 3000 MT of load at a time.

Government of India , Under Essential Commodities Act has allowed operation of Fertilizers plants in the country so that agriculture sector may not feel the heat of lockdown.

As loading and unloading of fertilizers are in full swing at fertilizer plants, railway stations and ports, no compromise is made with precautions to avoid COVID-19. Masks and all other preventive equipments are provided to labours and all other working staff.

Related

comments