Record 24016 MT Fertiliser Production during July 2020 in FACT

New Delhi: The Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) a PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers is on a Turnaround path, breaking records in Production and Sales during the year.

As per a Statement of FACT ,Company Achieved highest Monthly ‘Ammonium Sulphate’ production during July 2020 (24016 MT), surpassing previous best of 23811 MT in January 2020.

FACT has been manufacturing two fertilizer products NP 20:20:0:13 (Factamfos) and Ammonium Sulphate, mainly for the South Indian market.

Company could optimize its fertilizer production by implementing suitable adaptations in its operation schedule, raw material planning, logistics & product despatch, for safe operation during COVID times.

Related

comments