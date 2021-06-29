“Recommendations of Group of Ministers will pave the way for development, public welfare and good governance of Madhya Pradesh”- CM Chouhan

Bhopal: The meeting of the Council of Ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan started with the recitation of Vande Mataram. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, in his address before the meeting of the Cabinet, said that nine groups of ministers have been constituted to make recommendations regarding various arrangements in the circumstances created as a result of corona infection. Recommendations are being made by the Group of Ministers after serious deliberations.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the corona infection has greatly affected the education system. In these circumstances, recommendations have been made by the Group of Ministers on education and training in the fields of school education, college system, technical education, medical and AYUSH etc. after detailed assessment and obtaining the opinion of all concerned. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan praised these suggestions. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that these recommendations presented after careful considerations would yield practical solutions in the present circumstances.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a presentation would be made by the Groups of Ministers on July 2 on self-reliance in medical oxygen production and well-planned management of government and private sector hospitals and availability of necessary facilities and resources. These recommendations will certainly pave the way for good governance, public welfare and development.



Gradation list of officers

Related