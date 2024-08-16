Recharge Like a Champion: Coca-Cola unveils Limca GlucoCharge; The Official Hydration Drink of Neeraj Chopra, Men’s India Hockey Team and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Bengaluru – The Coca-Cola Company unveils a new brand identity for its affordable glucose and electrolyte drink under its home-grown brand Limca – the all-new Limca GlucoCharge. With its unique combination of glucose and electrolytes, Limca GlucoCharge is a go-to beverage for rapid rehydration and energy, perfect for on-ground and everyday sweat moments and challenges to energize those leading an active on- the -go life. Limca GlucoCharge, was introduced during the Olympics with a squad of champions – Neeraj Chopra, Men’s India Hockey Team along with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Through a series of brand films, the brand showcased its commitment to support the golden boy with ‘silver’ lining (Link), empower the dynamic duo (Link), and back the powerful hockey team and its heroes. (Link)

Being the official hydration partner of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the refreshing and energy-boosting drink supported champions in their pursuit of excellence. The brand also salutes athletes for their remarkable resilience as biggest international multi-sport event concludes.

This water-based, no-fizz drink is designed for faster rehydration during physical activities such as sports, travel, exercise, and intense chores. Infused with refreshing real lemon juice, Limca GlucoCharge offers not only functional benefits but also a great taste that revitalizes you instantly.

Ruchira Bhattacharya, Senior Director, Marketing– Hydration, Sports and Tea category, India and South-West Asia, Coca-Cola said, “With Limca GlucoCharge, we’re fuelling champions on and off the field, matching the energy of their unyielding spirit. We are proud to have supported our heroes for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, it reflects our commitment to driving excellence and recognize the resilience of our athletes.”

With the launch of Limca GlucoCharge comes the badge of honour and excellence of our Olympic campaign. Chirag & Satwik in badminton, Neeraj Chopra in javelin and The Hockey Federation of India are key wins for the brand. Associations like these are testaments to what corporate India needs to bring to the table to support the sport ecosystem and the journey to LA 2028 will be even stronger for us- Namrata Parekh, Director & Co-Founder | Meraki Sport & Entertainment

Limca GlucoCharge is a part of The Coca-Cola Company’s ongoing commitment to providing a wide spectrum of beverage choices #BeveragesForLife that cater to both taste and functional benefits. This innovation reflects the company’s endeavour to offer consumers beverages that not only taste great but also meet their hydration and replenishment needs.