Recent Advances in Malaria Prevention and Control

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is providing technical and financial support to States and UTs for nationwide malaria prevention. Key measures/steps taken by the Government for prevention of malaria in affected areas are as follows:

i. Disease Management involves early case detection with active, passive, and sentinel surveillance followed by complete and effective treatment, strengthening of referral services, epidemic preparedness, and rapid response.

ii. Integrated Vector Management, including Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS), in selected high-risk areas, Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) in high malaria endemic areas, use of Larvivorous fish, anti-larval measures in urban areas including bio-larvicides and minor environmental engineering and source reduction for prevention of breeding.

iii. Supportive Interventions aiming at Behaviour Change Communication (BCC), Inter-Sectoral Convergence, and Human Resource Development through capacity building.

The Government has launched the National Framework for Malaria Elimination (NFME) 2016-2030 to achieve zero indigenous cases of Malaria in the country by 2027 and to sustain elimination by 2030.