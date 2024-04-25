REC Limited to extend term loan of ₹ 1, 869 crores for Kiru Hydro Electric Project in Kishtwar, J&K

REC Limited, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise and leading NBFC under the Ministry of Power, has signed an agreement with Chenab Valley Power Project Private Limited (CVPPPL), under which REC will provide CVPPL with a financial assistance of ₹ 1,869.265 crores as Term Loan. The loan will be utilized for Development, Construction and Operation of the Greenfield 4 x156 MW Kiru Hydro Electric Project on River Chenab, in Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir.

The 624 MW Kiru Hydro Electric Project is a run-of-river scheme, which envisages construction of dam of height 135 metres and an underground Power House with 4 units of 156 MW each.

The Agreement was signed in the presence of Managing Director, Shri Ramesh Mukhiya; General Manager (C&P), Shri Vasant Hurmade; and General Manager (Finance), Shri Sanjay Kumar Gupta from CVPPPL, and Deputy General Manager, Shri Pramod Kumar Soni; and Deputy General Manager, Shri Rishabh Jain from REC Limited.

About CVPPL

CVPPPL is a Joint Venture Company between NHPC (51%) and JKSPDC (49%), a joint initiative of the Government of India and the Government of J&K, formed to harness the vast hydro potential of river Chenab. The company has been incorporated in 2011. CVPPPL has been entrusted with construction of Kiru Hydro Electric Project (624 MW), Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project (1000 MW), Kwar Hydro Electric Project (540 MW), and Kirthai-II Hydro Electric Project (930 MW) on Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis with an aggregate installed capacity of 3094 MW.