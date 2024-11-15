REC Limited receives Adam Smith Awards ASIA 2024 for Best Funding Solution

Singapore – REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, has been honored with the Adam Smith Awards ASIA 2024 in the “Best Funding Solution” category.

The award was presented at a ceremony held in Singapore by Ms. Sophie Jackson, Joint Publisher at Treasury Today Group. Sh. Hemant Kumar, Chief Compliance Officer, and Sh. Koshal Puri, Sr. General Manager (Finance) received the award on behalf of REC.

The Adam Smith Awards ASIA is regarded as a benchmark in Corporate Treasury and acknowledges organizations that exemplify innovation, efficiency, and strategic expertise in financial management. The award highlights REC Limited’s commitment to implementing forward-thinking funding solutions that align with India’s sustainable development goals.

As a key enabler of India’s energy sector, REC continues to support the nation’s growth trajectory by providing financial assistance for vital projects in generation, transmission, and distribution.