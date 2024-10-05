REC Limited disburses ₹90,955 crore loan in H1 FY25; Green loans up by 92.68% to ₹11,297 crore

Gurugram : REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, has disbursed loans worth ₹90,955 crore, up 20.10% year-on-year for the half year ended September 30, 2024. The quantum of renewable energy loans grew 92.68% year-on-year to ₹11,297 crore.

In Q2 FY24-25, REC disbursed loans amounting to Rs 47,303 crore, which is higher by 13.71% compared to Rs 41,598 crore disbursed in Q2 FY23-24. Of this, renewable energy loans aggregated to Rs 5,946 crore, up 37.35% YoY.

Renewable energy loans accounted for 13% of total disbursals in Q2 FY24-25 as against 10% in Q2 FY23-24.