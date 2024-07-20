REC commits Rs. 10 Cr for Mobile Medical Units under its flagship initiative – Doctor Aapke Dwaar

Gurugram : REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Indian Red Cross Society in the presence of Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chairman and Managing Director; Shri VK Singh, Director (Projects); Shri Harsh Baweja, Director (Finance) and other senior officials of REC. The agreement includes a financial commitment of Rs. 10 Cr for the procurement and deployment of nine Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) and covers related operational expenditures for three years. The initiative aims to bring primary health services to the doorsteps of the deprived sections of society across various districts in Punjab and Rajasthan.

The Mobile Medical Units will serve as a lifeline for remote and underserved areas, providing essential medical care to individuals who might otherwise lack access to such services. In addition, REC Foundation is currently operating 10 Mobile Health Clinics under the ‘Doctor Aapke Dwaar’ CSR project in various districts of Chhattisgarh.

REC Foundation has supported over 400 projects in healthcare, sanitation, clean water access, education and skill development, women empowerment, sports and environmental sustainability. With over Rs. 1,300 Crore disbursed in CSR funds, REC’s cumulative commitment to CSR activities exceeds Rs. 2,000 Crore.

The Indian Red Cross is a voluntary humanitarian organization having a network of over 1,100 branches across the country. It provides disaster relief and care for vulnerable people and communities. It is a leading member of the largest independent humanitarian organization in the world, the International Red Cross & Red Crescent Movement.