Realme introduces two new additions to narzo 30 family – realme narzo 30 5G and realme narzo 30

Bhubaneswar: realme, India’s first brand to launch a 5G enabled smartphone, today launched the newest additions to its narzo family- realme narzo 30 5G and realme narzo 30, along with realme Smart TV Full HD 32” and realme Buds Q2. realme narzo 30 5G, the most affordable 6GB 5G smartphone and realme narzo 30, a powerful G95 at a never before prices; will enable users to experience peak performance and will complement the enthusiasm of 5G fans and young players. Whereas realme Smart TV Full HD 32” will provide users an ultimate viewing experience and the all new realme Buds Q2 supporting Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), will enable users to immerse themselves in music or work without being disturbed.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Mr. Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe said, “We are extremely delighted to launch four new technologically advanced products based on realme’s highly advanced innovations. These aim to offer an immersive experience to our customers who are looking for unique and amazing products in various lifestyle segments. Both realme narzo 30 5G and realme narzo 30 will allow the users, especially young gamers, to cherish the peak performance. With the new Smart TV Full HD 32” users can encounter a true flagship cinematic viewing experience with best-in-class audio and visual quality at an affordable price. Also, with the launch of realme Buds Q2 enables users to experience Active Noise Cancellation, a function that’s only seen in high-end flagship earbuds and headphones at competitive price point. These products reiterate realme’s commitment of providing our users with the high-performing tech lifestyle products that they seek with best-in-class technology to have a smart, free, trendsetting, and connected lifestyles.“

realme narzo 30 5G, is powered by a highly acclaimed new-gen 5G Processor called the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, which also supports 5G Dual SIM Dual Standby. Equipped with a 16.5cm (6.5″) screen with a 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and a maximum 180Hz sampling rate, the smartphone features a fast side fingerprint scanner. realme narzo 30 5G comes with a massive 5000mAh battery and smart 5G power saving that enables 30% lower power consumption than smartphones without the Smart 5G feature. Its camera module consists of a 48MP high resolution primary camera, B&W portrait lens, macro lens and a 16MP ultra-clear front camera to satisfy verified selfie needs. It also weighs 185g which is super lightweight and 8.5mm super slim design, making realme narzo 30 5G one of the thinnest 5G smartphones available in the segment which gives a great in hand feel. realme narzo 30 5G features a unique dynamic RAM expansion technology that allows narzo players to use upto 11GB RAM, 6GB hardware by converting ROM to virtual RAM enabling a smoother experience. realme narzo 30 5G will be available in two dynamic colours inspired by racing design – Racing Silver and Racing Blue and a 6GB + 128GB storage variant priced at INR 15999. The first sale is scheduled for 30th June, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels.

realme narzo 30 comes with a powerful MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor and features a 6.5-inches screen with a 90Hz ultra-smooth display, providing users with an extremely immersive audiovisual experience. realme narzo 30 comprises a massive 5000mAh battery and comes with a powerful 30W Dart Charge, that enables smartphone battery to be charged from 0 to 100% in just 65 mins. It is also equipped with a 48MP AI Triple Camera consisting of a primary camera with a 48MP Samsung sensor that provides excellent image quality for day and night shots. The 16MP in-display selfie camera in the smartphone satisfies the user’s various selfie needs featuring a champion design with racing textures the realme narzo 30 also comes with a fast side fingerprint scanner that ingeniously fuses the power button. realme narzo 30 will be available in two stylish colours inspired by racing design – Racing Silver and Racing Blue and two storage variants priced at INR 12499 (4GB + 64GB) and INR 14499 (6GB + 128GB). The first sale is scheduled for 29th June, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels.

realme Smart TV Full HD 32” brings an ultimate viewing experience with ultra-bright FHD display and has an excellent colour display that can offer 16.7 million colours, along with an ultra-wide gamut, up to 85% NTSC. It also offers a smooth experience with the chroma boost function and restores the true details, brightness and colours close to human eyes through a unique human visual model of the algorithm engine. realme Smart TV FHD 32” is also equipped with a premium bezel-less design with bezels as thin as 8.7mm, even thinner than a smartphone, giving users an immersive viewing experience. The smart TV comes with 24W Quad Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos® immersive audio to bring more interesting and vivid sound to the TV. The Smart TV is equipped with the powerful MediaTek 64-bit Quad-core Processor, all-in-one smart remote and multiple connectivity and ports. With Android 9.0 version certified by Google in realme Smart TV Full HD 32” viewers will have access to unlimited content like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Live TV and Google Play. The realme Smart Tv Full HD 32” comes with a one-year warranty on the TV and an additional one year of warranty on screen.It is priced at INR 18999 , the first sale of the latest realme Smart TV Full HD 32” is scheduled on 29th June, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.

realme Buds Q2, a real ANC and bass democratizer, comes with an Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB allowing users to immerse themselves in music or work without being disturbed. It also features a transparency mode, which enables users to listen to the ambient sound in one click and dual-mic noise cancellation for calls which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call. realme Buds Q2 comes with a 28hrs total playback, 10mm bass boost driver, 88ms super-low latency and can be customized with the realme Link App. It also features intelligent touch controls, supports IPX5 water resistance and provides 3 hours playback with 10 mins charging. realme Buds Q2 will be available in two amazing colours- Active Black & Calm Grey and is priced at INR 2499 . The first sale is scheduled for 30th June 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Amazon & mainline channels.