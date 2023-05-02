Reactor pressure vessels and steam generators for India have been delivered to the special berth for transshipment to the river vessels

Moscow – A reactor pressure vessel and four steam generators for Kudankulam NPP were transported through the central streets of Volgodonsk to the special berth of the Tsymlaynsk Reservoir for several nights. On 21 April 2023 the products were shipped from the production site of AEM-Technologies Atommash (a part of machine-building division of Rosatom — Atomenergomash).

The equipment was transferred at night in order not to obstruct the traffic in the town. Because of the cargo dimensions special urban services had to block roads and de-energize power transmission lines: one item is 4.5 m in diameter, 13 meters long; the weight of one reactor pressure vessel is 320 tons. The total weight of the cargo is 3400 tons. The transportation was controlled by an operator using a control panel. The speed of carriers was 2-7 km per hour. Such speed assures the maximum safety during transportation as well as allowed city residents to become the first witnesses of the hugest shipment of equipment in the history of nuclear power engineering.

The products will be loaded on barges on the berth by a special crane. The way through river arteries will make up 3500 kilometers. The residents of Volgograd, Saratov, Samara, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Shlisselburg will be able to observe the river journey of the equipment in their cities during May. In Saint Petersburg, the barges will go along the Neva at night under opened bridges. In the port of the Northern Capital of Russia after transshipment to sea vessels, the NPP equipment for India will go through the Baltic Sea, the Northern Seas to the Atlantic Ocean through the Gibraltar, the Mediterranean Sea and the Suez Canal, the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea to the ports of arrival.

Kudankulam NPP is a nuclear power plant with VVER-1000 power units, located in the South of India, Tamil Nadu state. The works on the construction of four power units that are the second and the third stages of NPP are being currently carried out.

Russia has been consistently developing international trade and economic relations by focusing on cooperation with friendly countries. In spite of external restrictions, domestic economy builds export capacity, supplies goods, services and raw materials throughout the world. Atomenergomash JSC takes an active part in this work.

AEM-Technologies, JSC is the biggest production company in the structure of Atomenergomash JSC – machine-building division of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. It is one of the leading Russian companies in the field of nuclear power engineering and the only Russian company with a full manufacturing cycle: from own production of a metallurgical blank to finished high-tech over-sized products, which is capable of shipping to anywhere in the world.

Atomenergomash JSC is a machine-building division of Rosatom, one of the leading power engineering companies in Russia in terms of volume of production and revenue The holding is a supplier of the sets of equipment for nuclear island and turbine island of all NPPs under construction of Russian design, the manufacturer of equipment for LNG projects, waste-to-energy plants, developer and supplier of complex solutions for nuclear power engineering companies, oil and gas industry, shipbuilding and other industries. Our process engineers and equipment ensure the operation of 20% of NPPs in the world. The company incorporates the leading research, engineering and production companies in Russia and abroad. It is a member of the Union of Mechanic Engineers of Russia. The official web site is www.aem-group.ru