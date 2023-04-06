Reaching out Community; AIIMS Bhubaneswar organizes Health Mela

Bhubaneswar : To meet the horizon of people’s expectation, AIIMS Bhubaneswar reaches out to the local community and organizes a Health Mela in the village Sijua. Leading from front AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas inaugurated the health Mela as well as provided health consultations. As part of G20 Jan Bhagidari campaign, the Doctors, paramedical staff and medical students provided health consultation and free medicines to the villagers.

Docs of AIIMS provided health check-ups to 220 villagers. Out of which 65 school students were given special attention regarding their nutrition status and overall health assessment. Similarly, geriatric groups were provided a holistic attention encompassing their various health ailments. Emphasizing on various women health related issues, efforts were made to meet their demands with special focus on creating awareness over menstrual and breast Health. More than 40 women were also consulted in the health mela. A blood donation camp was also organized on the occasion in the mobile blood van. 9 units of blood were collected from the donors.

Being inspired from the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call to make ‘Jan Bhagidari’ a strong element of India’s G20 Presidency, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has organized a health mela and blood donation camp at the doorstep of the local community, said Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida.

Senior Doctors from CMFM and Transfusion Medicine department, paramedical staff, employees of AIIMS provided health consultation in the health mela. Local villagers appreciating the Samaritan gesture of AIIMS Bhubaneswar provided all support and cooperation.