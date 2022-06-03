RE-OPENING OF WEB PORTAL FOR ROUND-II OF REGISTRATION FOR SETTING UP OF NEW SAINIK SCHOOL IN PARTNERSHIP MODE

New Delhi :As part of Government of India‘s initiative for setting up of 100 new Sainik schools in Partnership with State Government/NGOs/Private sector, Sainik Schools Society (SSS) MoD has moved another step ahead by re-opening of its web portal https://sainikschool.ncog.gov.in/ for registration of eligible interested applicant Schools with effect from 1stJune 2022.

Government’s vision of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools is not only to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including joining the Armed Forces but also to provide an opportunity to the State Government/NGOs/Private sector to work hand in hand with the Central Government towards nation building.

These new Sainik Schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society and will follow the Rules and Regulations for new Sainik schools in partnership mode prescribed by the Society. In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will also impart education of Academic PLUS curriculum to the students of Sainik school pattern.

Admission process is going on in full swing in 10 approved new Sainik Schools which have signed MoA with Sainik Schools Society in first round.

Willing schools are advised to go through the QRs, MoA and Rules & Regulations for the new Sainik schools which are available on the web portal. Schools /NGOs/Trusts/Societies etc. who have already registered and applied during first round need not apply afresh or pay registration fee again. However, earlier registered applicants will be allowed to update their data on web portal, with fresh inputs, if any.

The portal will remain open till 30thJuly 2022. For any further clarification/ assistance from the Sainik School society, interested schools may communicate by email at [email protected]