RDC Begins Probe into Alleged Mango Kernel Deaths in Kandhamal

Bhubaneswar : Acting swiftly after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered an RDC-level inquiry into the alleged deaths and medical complicacies among the villagers of Mandipanka village of Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) Southern Division, Roopa Roshan Sahoo on Wednesday visited the Kandhamal village.

She interacted with the family members, ward members, members of the community and civil society organisations along with Collector and other officials of Kandhamal district, to have a thorough enquiry into the alleged deaths.

The RDC also inspected the records of the Public Distribution System (PDS) at the large area multipurpose societies (LAMPS). According to the order from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the enquiry report is to be submitted after further perusal of the relevant information in seven days.

The alleged deaths occurred in the Kandhamal village, where two women, reportedly died after consuming a gruel made from mango kernels. Six others fell seriously ill, with two were later transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, as their conditions worsened.